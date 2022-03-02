x

March 2, 2022

Bakoyannis: Athens to Provide Housing for Ukrainian Refugees

March 2, 2022
By The National Herald
Athens' Mayor Costas Bakoyannis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Stelios Misinas)
ATHENS – Athens municipality can host Ukrainian refugees at its summer camp facilities at Agios Andreas, on the eastern coast of Attica, it said on Wednesday.

Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said the city is “in contact with the Ukrainian Embassy in Athens to host refugees” and has drawn up a plan to operate the camp. The city will also initiate a humanitarian campaign to collect assistance for Ukrainian people.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

