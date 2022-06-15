x

June 15, 2022

United States

Avra Estiatorio Rockefeller Center’s Grand Opening Party June 9

June 15, 2022
By Eleni Sakellis
Avra Rockefeller CenterIMG_7066
Avra Estiatorio Rockefeller Center held its grand opening party on June 9. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

NEW YORK – Avra Estiatorio Rockefeller Center held its grand opening party on June 9 in a festive atmosphere. The restaurant was crowded with guests offering their best wishes for the success of The Avra Group’s latest location in Manhattan, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, at 50th Street, right across from the famed Radio City Music Hall.

The elegantly designed space includes three floors and a spacious outdoor seating area where guests enjoyed cocktails and delicious appetizers such as Greek-style meatballs, salmon skewers, spanakopita and tyropita triangles. Fresh seafood items from the impressive raw bar on the first floor and on the lower level were also available for guests to sample.

Avra Estiatorio Rockefeller Center held its grand opening party on June 9. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

Besides wonderful food and refreshing cocktails, the restaurant also has great spaces for private events that will undoubtedly attract many to this particular location.

Among those present were past Supreme President of AHEPA Nicholas Karacostas, Gregory Pappas of The Pappas Post, Fr. Panagiotis Papazafiropoulos and his wife Christina, and NBC4 New York’s David Ushery and Lauren Scala.

More information about Avra is available by phone: 212-430-8888 and online: https://theavragroup.com/.

Those interested in events at Avra may inquire by phone: 646-237-5975.

The seafood raw bar at Avra Estiatorio Rockefeller Center during the grand opening party on June 9. Photo by Eleni Sakellis
NBC4 New York’s Lauren Scala and David Ushery were among the guests at the Avra Rockefeller Center grand opening party. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

The National Herald

