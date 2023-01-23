Athens Takes Over the Presidency of Balkan Cities Network

Society

ATHENS – The City of Athens will be taking over the presidency of the B40 Balkan Cities Network, as of Monday.

Opening the relevant event at the municipality’s ‘Technopolis’ centre in the district of Gazi, Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said: “[This is] a remarkable example of urban transformation, where an Old Gas Factory has literally been transformed into the most vibrant multi-purpose cultural centre in the heart of the capital”.

The B40 Balkan Cities Network was established in November 2021 in Istanbul, with the aim of strengthening peace and democracy in the Balkan region, as well as the cooperation of its members in the fields of economy, innovation, sustainable development and culture.

More than 70 representatives of local governments from all over the Balkans visited Athens, while a significant number of Greek municipalities are represented.