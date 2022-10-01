Asteras Tripolis NY – Olympiacos NY: Greek derby ends in a tie (2-2)

SPORTS

Asteras Tripolis NY (0-1-1) and Olympiacos NY (1-1-1) battled against one another for the first time ever in an official game and at the end there was no winner. The game ended in a 2-2 tie, and spectators enjoyed every minute of it, at College Point Field on a beautiful New York autumn evening. Both teams are part of the Premier Division of the LISFL (Long Island Soccer Football League) this year.

It should be emphasized that before the start of the match a minute’s silence was held for the death of Carlo Bucich , who had made an impact at the youth and adult levels of New York amateur soccer. He was president of the Cosmopolitan Junior Soccer League, first vice president of the Long Island Junior Soccer League, Arbitration Chairman and the Vice President of the Long Island Soccer Football League (LISFL) and the co-founder and driving force between the Istria Soccer Club’s youth teams for several decades.

The match started with both teams being cautious in the first minutes, but with several … duels. In the first phase of the “Greek Civil War”, in the 13 ‘, Olympiacos had their first scoring opportunity, when Nikolaou made a run into the box, and got fouled just outide of the area. It is worth noting that the “babies” demanded a penalty considering that Nikolaou was overthrown inside the area but the referee had made his decision. In the 15th minute again, the “babies”, as is their nickname, attempted a strong shot from outside the box and challenged Asteras’ goalkeeper reflexes. At the 18’ the “Arcadians” gave their “answer” with a power shot by Zorbas outside the box, with no result.

As time went on, and while the Sapountzis -Lagonikas players had more possession of the ball, Asteras Tripolis NY was more meaningful and threatening. In the 33 ‘, 42’ and 45’ they lost three very good scoring opportunities but the coveted goal did not come, as Asteras’ strikers were not able to operate calmly and with a clear mind in their final effort.

By the end of the first half there were no goals scored, but spectators enjoyed the intensity of the game, while in the meantime anticipating the final outcome of the game.

Just like during the first half, Asteras players returned with the same intensity to score first. The second half kicked off with a goal by a power shot from Volpe at the 46’ after he received the ball from a cross from the right side. This goal opened the wings for the “Arcadians”, who continued their attacking managed to score another one just a few minutes later. With the same player Volpe, but this time with a header got his team up by two goals at the 50’ of the game.

Conceding two goals in the first five minutes of the second half, the “babies” were taken aback but did not quit. The Sapountzis – Lagonikas duo did their magic and Olympiacos began to balance the game with sudden counterattacks. At the 67’ Jack Miller one of the outperforming players of Asteras got seriously injured and had to be replaced. At the very next minute Olympiacos got their opportunity and scored when an attempted shot from afar, surprised Asteras goalie, which wasn’t able to control the ball and on the rebound Salazar scored 2-1. The goal gave high hopes for the away team but at the same time “awakened” the home side that in the 72 ‘ came close to scoring again with a lightning 25 meter shot by Karamintzos.

Down to its last final 15 minutes, both teams played even more aggressively looking to score. Just as Asteras was looking to secure their victory, Olympiacos was out to get their equalizer. It was the “red and white” in 82’ when Mastoras was able to defeat Asteras’ goalie and tie the game, 2-2. At the very end Olympiacos lost a big chance to even win the game, when Mastoras instead of passing the ball to the completely unmarked Salazar, he took an open wide shot.

Asteras Tripolis NY will be playing next Sunday October 2nd at 6 pm, against the current champs Leros FC (0-1-1). One more Greek derby expected to be very challenging. A little earlier at 4 pm Olympiacos will be hosting Port Jefferson (1-0-0). Both games will take place at College Point Field.

For the latest Asteras Tripolis news there is access via Instagram: asterastripolisny

ASTERAS TRIPOLIS NY (Dilliberti): Rochford, Basturan, Chapman, Kapsalas, Calle Cruz, Duca, Lauria, Marcovic, Caramintzos, Winiarski, Volpe, Arango, Falidas, Ladas, Zorbas.

OLYMPIACOS NY (Sapountzis): Amvrosiatos Dion, Doumbia, Georgilis, Can, Mendrinos, Mamadou, Amvrosiatos S, Mastoras, Amvrosiatos Dion, Salazar, Nikolaou, Cherif, Stylianou M, Mendez, Angelidis.

Source: Asteras Tripolis NY (Denos Vlahos)