March 30, 2022

Archbishop Elpidophoros Admitted to Hospital after Feeling “Unwell”

March 30, 2022
By The National Herald
Elpidophoros
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America was enthroned as the seventh Archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America on Saturday June 22, at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Manhattan. (Photo by TNH/Kostas Bej)

SAN FRANSISCO – On the third day of his pastoral trip to the Metropolis of San Francisco, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros felt unwell and, out of an abundance of caution, was transported to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

He underwent tests and was diagnosed with a minor infection, for which his medical team, led by Dr. Areti Tillou, prescribed antibiotics and rest. His Eminence was released from the hospital and is expected to resume regular activity in the coming days.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

