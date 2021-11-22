x

November 22, 2021

Music

American Music Awards Winners Includes BTS, Rodrigo, Swift

November 22, 2021
By Associated Press
2021 American Music Awards - Show
BTS accepts the award for artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

List of winners at Sunday’s American Music Awards:

Artist of the year: BTS

Favorite pop song: BTS, “Butter”

New artist of the year: Olivia Rodrigo

Favorite female pop artist: Taylor Swift

Collaboration of the year: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Favorite male pop artist: Ed Sheeran

Favorite pop duo or group: BTS

Favorite pop album: Taylor Swift, “evermore”

Favorite trending song: Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”

Favorite music video: Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Favorite male country artist: Luke Bryan

Favorite female country artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay

Favorite male R&B artist: The Weeknd

Favorite hip-hop song: Cardi B, “Up”

Favorite female R&B artist: Doja Cat

Favorite hip-hop album: Megan Thee Stallion, “Good News”

Favorite female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite male hip-hop artist: Drake

Favorite country album: Gabby Barrett, “Goldmine”

Favorite country song: Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

Favorite female Latin artist: Becky G

Favorite male Latin artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Latin duo or group: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Favorite Latin album: Bad Bunny, “El Último Tour Del Mundo”

Favorite R&B song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open”

Favorite rock artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite gospel artist: Kanye West

Favorite R&B album: Doja Cat, “Planet Her”

Favorite inspirational artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite dance/electronic artist: Marshmello

