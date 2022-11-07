x

November 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 65ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Cinema

American Actor Gene Gillette Performing in Greece in “Artaud/Van Gogh”

November 7, 2022
By Associated Press
Gene Gillette as Artaud IMG_4046
American actor Gene Gillette performing in ‘Artaud/Van Gogh’ in Athens. (Photo by Kiki Papadopoulou)

ATHENS – Broadway actor Gene Gillette is in Greece exclusively to perform the theatrical monologue ‘Artaud/Van Gogh’ under the direction of Ioli Andreadi in the Basement of the Art Theater in Athens. An original play written by Ioli Andreadi and Aris Asproulis, inspired by Antonin Artaud’s essay ‘Van Gogh, the Man Suicided by Society,’ published in 1947, a year before the author’s death, the show premiered October 31 and is presented in English with Greek subtitles, every Monday and Tuesday at 7 PM until November 22, for eight nights only, as part of ‘The Artaud Trilogy’ project.

Tickets are available online: https://www.viva.gr/tickets/theater/artaud-trilogy.

A few words about Gene Gillette

The American actor became more widely known to theater audiences from his performance as Hamlet at the Denver Civic Theater and more recent work in ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ at the Lincoln Center Theater – considered “the most successful American play in Broadway history,” according to 60 Minutes, ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’ (Broadway, National Theatre), and ‘War Horse’ (Broadway), among many others. Last May, he starred in John Ransom Phillips’ ‘Shooting Celebrities’ at the Flea Theater in New York, directed by Christopher McElroen, portraying Mary Lincoln’s photographer and Abraham Lincoln himself.

Gillette has also appeared in popular series on Netflix, Disney+, NBC, and CBS including: Law & Order, The Blacklist, Punisher, Madam Secretary, Instinct, Quantico, The Good Wife, Elementary, Person of Interest, Ringer, and many more.

A few words about the show ‘Artaud/Van Gogh’

We are in Paris, 1947. Antonin Artaud appears in a packed auditorium. He looks calm. He is calm. After nine years of psychiatric confinement and having suffered 51 electric shocks in the last year alone, he seems to have returned to “order”.

The lecture he is going to give is entitled ‘Van Gogh, the Man Suicided by Society.’ The environment around him is suffocating. The audience is silent. However, his opinion is high. He has come with proof. He carries them in 406 scribbled notebooks that he never parted with.

All the good society of Paris has thronged the place to hear him- Gide, Breton, Camus, Lacan. Artaud passionately defends an idea: Vincent Van Gogh’s suicide had its executioners. Initially looking for the reasons for his suicide in the paintings, notes and correspondence of the great painter, he suspects that the real perpetrators are among his audience.

Artaud identifies, is electrified, enchanted, and suffers. He feels Van Gogh’s pulse and prophesies. He wants to unmask the culprits. He wants to cry out for the innocent. He wants to articulate the last syllable between the great injustice of the world and what it takes to get someone to sleep with a loaded gun in his arms.

‘Artaud/Van Gogh was written in 2015 and is the first part of the trilogy of plays (Cenci Family- 2015, Kokkalo- 2022) created by Ioli Andreadi and Aris Asproulis inspired by the life and work of the groundbreaking artist and thinker of the 20th century Antonin Artaud.

The show is made possible with the support of the Michael Cacoyannis Foundation.

The work is published by Kapa Publishing House in a bilingual Greek/English edition.

RELATED

Music
Yo! Greece Be My Homie, Says Rapper 50 Cent After Concert

ATHENS - It's the kind of publicity that money and tourism campaign slogans can't buy: US rapper 50 Cent, who appeared in a mega-concert here, let his 47 million social media followers know just how great Greece is.

Music
Singer-Rapper Aaron Carter Dies in California at Age 34
Music
Duran Duran Stumbles, Dolly Parton Rolls into Rock Hall

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Pakistan’s Ex-PM Khan Stable after Shooting

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is in a stable condition after being shot and wounded during a protest march, a senior leader from his party said Friday.

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Archbishop Chrysostomos II, the outspoken leader of Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Christian Church whose forays into the country’s complex politics and finances fired up supporters and detractors alike, died Monday.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Better catch the moon's disappearing act Tuesday — there won't be another like it for three years.

Formula One took its globe-hoping extravaganza to the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday for an official "launch party" on what it believes will be one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

HOUSTON — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class namedropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings