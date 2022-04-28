After Abuse Complaints Made, Greece Suspends Children’s Center

Society

ATHENS – For the first time – and only after a barrage of complaints of abuse – Greece has suspended operation of a children’s center in the capital on a government order but it wasn’t identified.

It wasn’t explained why it wasn’t shut down but Kathimerini said its funding was taken away and the children there were removed and placed elsewhere in an unprecedented move.

That came after Deputy Labor and Social Affairs Minister Domna Michailidou filed an indictment shortly before the end of 2021 and an internal disciplinary probe was launched regarding the complaints involving five children which the institution’s administration had not investigated.

The complaints include sexual acts between boys aged 7 to 11 in front of staff, physical violence in a “punishment” room, and children being administered expired drugs, the paper said.

The institution also reportedly housed more children than it officially stated and was taking children of any age although its operating license was only for ages 2 ½-4 years old. There was no explanation why Michailidou didn’t close it on her order instead of going to court.