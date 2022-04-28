x

April 28, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Society

After Abuse Complaints Made, Greece Suspends Children’s Center

April 28, 2022
By The National Herald
Deputy Labour Minister for Welfare and Social Solidarity Issues Domna Michailidou. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Stelios Missinas)
Deputy Labour Minister for Welfare and Social Solidarity Issues Domna Michailidou. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Stelios Missinas)

ATHENS – For the first time – and only after a barrage of complaints of abuse – Greece has suspended operation of a children’s center in the capital on a government order but it wasn’t identified.

It wasn’t explained why it wasn’t shut down but Kathimerini said its funding was taken away and the children there were removed and placed elsewhere in an unprecedented move.

That came after Deputy Labor and Social Affairs Minister Domna Michailidou filed an indictment shortly before the end of 2021 and an internal disciplinary probe was launched regarding the complaints involving five children which the institution’s administration had not investigated.

The complaints include sexual acts between boys aged 7 to 11 in front of staff, physical violence in a “punishment” room, and children being administered expired drugs, the paper said.

The institution also reportedly housed more children than it officially stated and was taking children of any age although its operating license was only for ages 2 ½-4 years old. There was no explanation why Michailidou didn’t close it on her order instead of going to court.

RELATED

Economy
Putin Gas Cutoff Shakes Up Europe at Little Cost to Kremlin

BRUSSELS — Cutting off natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria cost Russian President Vladimir Putin very little — but it is adding stress on European countries wrestling over how to reduce energy imports that are feeding the Kremlin's war chest and keep a united front on the war in Ukraine.

Society
Greece: 7,580 New COVID Cases on Thursday, 48 Deaths
Society
Masks On? Masks Off? Greece Waffles Over COVID-19 Measures

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

SpaceX Launches 4 Astronauts for NASA after Private Flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Wednesday, less than two days after completing a flight chartered by millionaires.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings