Free Virtual Tour of New Goulandris Art Museum Now Available

ATHENS – Following the closure of its new Athens museum of modern art under directives to contain the coronavirus epidemic, the Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation announced on Wednesday that a virtual tour of the exhibits is now available at goulandris.gr.

Some 148 masterpieces from the Goulandris collection are included in the virtual tour, among them rare works by the European artists such as van Gogh, Gauguin, Monet, Degas, Rodin and Picasso, as well as works by distinguished modern Greek painters including Parthenis, Tsarouchis, Moralis and Tetsis.

The virtual tour is accessible for free browsing from home and features detailed images and guidance in Greek and English.