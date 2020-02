ATHENS – On Thursday 20 February 2020, from 8 p.m. until midnight, the Acropolis Museum restaurant on the second floor will celebrate the popular day of “Tsiknopempti”. Visitors can enjoy delicious typical Tsiknopempti recipes and piano music.

For reservations, please contact the restaurant during Museum opening hours on +30 210 9000915.

More information is available on the Museum website www.theacropolismuseum.gr.