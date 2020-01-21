Dodecanesian Federation Taverna Night and Cutting of the Vasilopita in Astoria

By TNH Staff January 21, 2020

Representatives of Dodecanese Societies of America, Toula Gousta (Patmos president), Manolis Papazoglou (Leros representative), Dia Mari (Leros secretary), Andreas Goustas (vice-president), Alekos Romeos (Tilos rep.), Manolis Stamatis (Kos rep.), Evdokia Karapanou (accountant), Nikos Diakos (Carpathian Federation president) Fr. Nektarios Papazafiropoulos, Vasilis Konstantas (Patmos rep.), Zoe Pilios (youth vice-president), Sotiria Zouroudi (youth president), Maria Maragos (president), Alekos Konstantopes (Symi rep.), Nikos Kartalis (vice-president) and Manolis Vritsas (Parish Council President of St. Demetrios), at the cutting of the Vasilopita event at the Petros G. Patrides Cultural Center, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Astoria. (Photo by TNH/Zafeiris Haitidis)

ASTORIA – The Dodecanesian Federation presented its Taverna Night on January 18, 8 PM at the Petros Patrides Cultural Center at St. Demetrios in Astoria.

The cutting of the vasilopita was held and all the guests enjoyed the buffet dinner and the traditional music and dance of the islands. The music was performed by Pelagos Entertainment.

Sotiria Zouroudi (Youth President), Maria Maragos (Federation President), Fr. Nektarios Papazafiropoulos, and Andreas Goustas (Vice-President), at the cutting of the Vasilopita by Federation of Dodecanese Societies of America, at the Petros G. Patrides Cultural Center, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Astoria. (Photo: TNH by Zafeiris Haitidis)

Federation President Maria Marangou gave the welcoming remarks at the event, wishing everyone a Happy New Year and thanking everyone for their support and presence in spite of the snow that had made it difficult for some to attend. She then introduced the Dodecanesian Youth President Sotiria Zouroudi who also thanked all those present and wished everyone all the best for a Happy New Year and for a wonderful time at the event.

The Taverna Night and Cutting of the Vasilopita by the Federation of Dodecanese Societies of America, at the Petros G. Patrides Cultural Center, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Astoria, took place on January 18. (Photo: TNH/Zafeiris Haitidis)
Father Nektarios Papazafiropoulos at the cutting of the Vasilopita by Federation of Dodecanese Societies of America at the Petros G. Patrides Cultural Center, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Astoria. (Photo: TNH/Zafeiris Haitidis)
The Taverna Night and Cutting of the Vasilopita by the Federation of Dodecanese Societies of America, at the Petros G. Patrides Cultural Center, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Astoria, on January 18. (Photo: TNH/Zafeiris Haitidis)
