Dodecanesian Federation Taverna Night and Cutting of the Vasilopita in Astoria

ASTORIA – The Dodecanesian Federation presented its Taverna Night on January 18, 8 PM at the Petros Patrides Cultural Center at St. Demetrios in Astoria.

The cutting of the vasilopita was held and all the guests enjoyed the buffet dinner and the traditional music and dance of the islands. The music was performed by Pelagos Entertainment.

Federation President Maria Marangou gave the welcoming remarks at the event, wishing everyone a Happy New Year and thanking everyone for their support and presence in spite of the snow that had made it difficult for some to attend. She then introduced the Dodecanesian Youth President Sotiria Zouroudi who also thanked all those present and wished everyone all the best for a Happy New Year and for a wonderful time at the event.