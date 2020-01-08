The Greek National Opera Unveils a New Identity

ATHENS- As it celebrates its 80th anniversary, the Greek National Opera (GNO) is exploring new ideas about programing, repertoire, and collaborations.

In a Press Conference on Thursday, January 9, the GNO will launch a new visual identity and communication campaign made possible by a grant by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) that supports GNO’s international artistic outreach, present its 2019 annual report, and preview its program of events supported by SNF to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution of 1821.

At the event, remarks will be given by the Artistic Director of the GNO, Mr. Giorgos Koumendakis, the Minister of Culture and Sports, Ms. Lina Mendoni and the Co-President of the SNF, Mr. Andreas Dracopoulos.

The press conference will be live streamed at www.SNF.org/live