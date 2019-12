ASTORIA – The Pancyprian Choir of NY presented its annual Christmas Concert Kalanta under the direction of Phyto Stratis and shared the spirit of the Christmas season at the Church of St. Catherine and St. George in Astoria on December 13.

The event opened with a poem recited by Vicky Tsavalias and the Cypriot kalanta sung by Demetris Michael.



Gifted musicians Glafkos Kontemeniotis on piano and Ellie …