Political Event by the Greek Communist Party (KKE) in Astoria, on December 14th

By TNH Staff December 12, 2019

KKE Headquarters in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

NEW YORK – A political event, organized by the KKE Friends Club in New York, takes place on Saturday, Dec. 14 in Astoria.

The subject of the event is “Political developments- The struggle of the KKE against the imperialist plans- The KKE position for the voting rights of the Greeks abroad.” A speech will be delivered by Elissaios Vagenas, member of the Central Committee and head of the International Relations Section of the CC of the KKE.

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14, 7:30 PM, at the Kefalos Society of America. 20-41 Steinway Street, Astoria, NY 11105.

