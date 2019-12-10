Fundraiser for Michael Tannousis for NYS Assembly in Bay Ridge, Dec. 10

NEW YORK – A fundraiser in support of Michael Tannousis for New York State Assembly will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 6:30-8:30 PM, at Omonia Café – Bay Ridge, 7612 3rd Avenue in Brooklyn.

Food and beverages will be served at the event.

Please RSVP by email: tannousisforassembly@gmail.com.

All contributions are welcome in support of the Tannousis campaign for the 64th Assembly District.

Michael Tannousis shared his background statement which follows:

“I am the son of refugees from Cyprus. My parents came to the United States in pursuit of the American dream. I have dedicated my life to public service. I’ve been a prosecutor for the past 8 years where I’ve prosecuted some of New York City’s most violent criminals. I have put my blood, sweat, and tears into fighting for victims of violent crimes. For the past year, I have watched the New York State Legislature pass legislation that benefits criminals and not the hardworking taxpayer. Moreover, the State Legislature has made it more difficult for property owners to protect their interests, assets, and invest in their own properties.

“A few months ago, I met with the leadership of the Republican Party in Staten Island and Brooklyn and I decided to do something about it. With the support of Nicole Malliotakis, now running for the U.S Congress, and other Republican elected officials, I filed to run for the 64th Assembly District.”