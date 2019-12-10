The 2019 HSS-Stavros Niarchos Foundation Orthopedic Seminar Program

NEW YORK – The Stavros Niarchos Foundation’s (SNF) major ongoing Health Initiative in Greece seeks to expand access to quality medical care around the country.

But the Foundation has also long believed that sometimes making the best possible care available within Greece means forging connections of knowledge-sharing beyond its borders. For the twelfth time, Greek surgeons traveled to New York City to join a seminar in orthopedics at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) with support from SNF.

The 2019 HSS-Stavros Niarchos Foundation …