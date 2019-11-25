Congressional Candidate Nicole Malliotakis Visits the Offices of TNH

LONG ISLAND CITY – Candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives Nicole Malliotakis visited the offices of The National Herald on November 25 to give an update on the progress of her campaign. The daughter of Greek and Cuban immigrants met with the newspaper’s Publisher-Editors Eraklis Diamataris (Greek edition) and Vanessa Diamataris (English edition).

Malliotakis told TNH that “the campaign is going very well. We’ve raised nearly a million dollars, and we are doing extremely well in terms of the hundreds of volunteers who have signed up.”

She continued, “We have a history of winning in this district, in the mayor’s race I got 67 percent of the vote, and I currently represent both sides of the bridge [Staten Island and Brooklyn] in the Assembly, I’m giving up my seat to run for Congress because the election is simultaneous, and Michael Tannousis is running for my Assembly seat, we have an opportunity now to have two Greek Americans in office [from the same district].

“As a member of the World Hellenic Inter-Parliamentary Association, I have been very involved in issues related to the relationship between Greece and the United States and I want to continue having an active role in Greek issues as a Federal representative but also important is that New York City has one Republican voice in Washington, we don’t currently have that, and it’s for balance, making sure that opposing views are part of the debate.

“There are hundreds of thousands of people in the City who don’t believe Bill de Blasio or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez represents them, so I would be a counter voice to them and being in Congress would give me a better platform to fight back. So what the Greek population should know is that this is a very winnable race, I’ve won in this district before and should I win I would be an additional voice not only for New York, a conservative voice for New York, but also another Greek-American voice in Washington.

“We have major goals ahead, December 31 is a major fundraising deadline, we need to make sure we go over the million dollar mark which we’re on track to do. We need volunteers, people should go to my website: nicoleforny.com and sign up to volunteer, to get involved to make a donation, but together we can ensure that we win this race and again I want to stress that although we were not successful we did get 67 percent of the vote in this district. So, we’ve proven that we can win in this district, I think that’s a very positive fact that people should be aware of.

“In general, a lot of the national issues, fighting against socialism, making sure we pass the infrastructure funding bill for New York City to improve our transit system, making sure we’re holding the city responsible when it comes to the federal dollars we’re getting for the New York City Housing Authority, for education, making sure we pass those good trade deals, that would be good for our economy like the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement, restoring the SALT, the state and local tax exemption for New York is important, but making sure that we’re adopting good trade deals. Right now, nothing is getting done, because everyone is focused on impeachment, and we need a House of Representatives that’s willing to work with the President to deliver these things and that’s going to be my priority.”

