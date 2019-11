SAN FRANCISCO – The Daughters of Penelope (DOP), part of the AHEPA family of philanthropic organizations, are celebrating their 90th anniversary this year. On November 16, the very first chapter of the organization, EOS #1, hosted a luncheon in San Francisco, the city where the DOP was founded on November 16, 1929.

DOP Grand President Celia Kachmarski told The National Herald, “Today, we celebrate where it all began, in San Francisco with the Sisters of EOS #1, and all the sisters …