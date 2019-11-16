Maria Callas Tribute on December 2 at Holy Trinity in Manhattan

NEW YORK – The Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity and The Treasury NYC present A Maria Callas Tribute: Icons of Sound Festival with Eleni Calenos, Karolina Pilou, Stefanos Koroneos, Costas Tsourakis, and featuring Metropolitan Opera Soprano and International Maria Callas Grand Prix Winner Marina Poplavskaya on Monday, Dec. 2, 7 PM at the Cathedral’s hall 319 West 74th Street in Manhattan. The event is held under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in New York.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite, search: Maria Callas: Icon of Sounds or by phone: 929-312-5355.

Event organizer Nektarios S. Antoniou, Founding Director and Curator, The Treasury, NYC, spoke with The National Herald about the event, noting that the world-renowned singers will be performing in the tribute to Callas on what would have been her 96th birthday.

Antoniou also pointed out that Callas was baptized at Holy Trinity which has a copy of her baptismal certificate from 1926. She was christened Maria Anna Cecilia Sofia Kalogeropoulos (the last name was shorted to Kalos and then changed to Callas by her father).

Born in Manhattan, Callas and her family lived first in Astoria and then moved to Washington Heights where she grew up. In 1937, Callas’ mother decided to move with her two daughters to Athens where Callas studied music and began her legendary career in opera.

Antoniou told TNH that the program for the tribute to Callas includes arias the diva made famous.

Attendees can look forward to the gifted artists performing some of the most beautiful works in honor of Callas.