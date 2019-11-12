Aegean Airlines Increases Number of Flights from Cyprus

ATHENS- Aegean Airlines is introducing two new flights from Cyprus, one from Paphos city to Athens and another from Larnaca city to Beirut, the company announced on Tuesday.

The Paphos to Athens route will launch on December 12 with two weekly flights, while the Larnaca to Beirut route launched on October 7, also with two weekly flights.

Including these new flights, Aegean flies to five destinations from Cyprus: Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Tel Aviv and Beirut.

The company said it intends to offer some 1.2 million seats via its international routes total in 2020, thus targeting a 6 percent increase from 2019.