Constantinides Supports City Council Staff Unionization Movement

ASTORIA – Costa Constantinides, Democrat for Queens Borough President, issued the following statement on November 11 about ongoing efforts by the New York City Council staff to unionize:

“As a New York City Council staffer for seven years, I support any effort by my former colleagues to unionize. New York City is an expensive place to live, where some of the people who work for us struggle to make rent. The recent news about deplorable acts by one of my colleagues only underscores why there should be safeguards in place. The bright, ambitious people who put in long hours for us in the name of a better City deserve fair wages, good benefits and protections. I support any effort District Council 37, AFSCME [American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees] makes to unionize throughout New York for our municipal employees, and if I have to join a picket line outside my office, I will.”

Constantinides currently serves in the New York City Council, where he represents western Queens and chairs the Committee on Environmental Protection. His legislative accomplishments include the Climate Mobilization Act, a Green New Deal for New York City, as well as the historic 80% reduction by 2050 of carbon emissions commitment. He lives in his native Astoria with his wife and son.

For more information, visit: www.votecosta.com.