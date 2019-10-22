Cyprus Complains to UN Again Over Turkish Air, Sea Violations

Ignored repeatedly by the United Nations, Cyprus’ Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Andreas Mavroyiannis again protested what he called “the continuing violations of the national airspace and territorial waters of Cyprus by Turkey, as well as the infringements … of international air traffic regulations, and appeal for their immediate cessation.”

It wasn’t said what Cyprus expect to be done as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has shown no willingness to tangle with Turkey, which has occupied the northern third of the island since an unlawful 1974 invasion.

He failed to help broker a reunification deal when talks fell apart in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – who has sent energy ships to drill for oil and gas in Cypriot sovereign waters – and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said they would never remove a 35,000-strong standing army from the occupied territory and wanted the right to militarily intervene when they wanted.

In a letter to Guterres, Mavroyianis said: “The Republic of Cyprus reiterates its call to respect Security Council resolutions and adhere to the principles of sovereignty and non-interference enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.” The letter has been circulated as an official document within the UN.

Mavroyiannis said that there were again infringements of international air traffic regulations in Cyprus’ Nicosia Flight Information Region, and the illegal use of closed ports and airports in Cyprus, by Turkey, during the months of July and August, reported the Cyprus Mail.

“Turkey continues to systematically harass civilian and military aircraft within the Nicosia Flight Information Region via radio calls while, during the same period, the regime installed by the occupying power in the area of Cyprus that it occupies, has illegally issued three notices to airmen relating to exercises conducted by the Turkish Air Force. Additionally, Turkish commercial aircraft systematically use the Tymbou airport, which continues to operate illegally following the closure, by the Cyprus Government, of all ports of entry in the areas where it does not exercise effective control,” he also added