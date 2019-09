Demetrios Is Now Jimmy is the title of a book by Lazar Odzak that traces the experience of Greek immigrants in the Southern United States during the early 1900s. The desire to adapt to and be accepted by the dominant society led many of these early immigrants to Americanize their names. Hence the title of the book.

At the time, it was common to change surnames as well as first names. That is now rare, but anglicizing first names is still …