The World’s Leading Librarian Conference Comes to Athens

ATHENS – If we’re lucky, lazy August offers us a chance to slow down and immerse ourselves in the magic of books.

In Greece, bookish August is seeing the 85th World Library Information Congress, hosted by the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA), come to Athens. The theme of this year’s Congress is “Libraries: dialogue for change.”

The Congress will take place between August 24 and 30 at the Megaron Athens International Conference Centre.

More than 3,500 participants from 135 countries will focus on issues such as the attitude of libraries and the IFLA towards serious social and economic changes, the contribution of technology to open access to information, and the role of libraries in the educational process and in improving human life.

Along with the Congress, a variety of activities and cultural events have been organized, including an international exhibition of library products and services, as well as bookbinding and calligraphy lessons.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is giving 45 Greek librarians the chance to attend the Congress for free and also supports the Cultural Evening which will be held at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) as part of the Congress on August 27.

For more information about the Congress, please visit www.2019.ifla.org.

Source: SNF.org.