The Aegean Regatta will set sail for 19th consecutive year in the Aegean Sea on Monday 19 August from the port of Mytilene.

The 59 vessels and their crews, including 12 crews from Turkey, Russia and Bulgaria, will start their journey from Mytilene(Lesvos) to Plomari(Lesvos) then to the island of Psara and finally to the islands of Oinousses on August 24.

This year’s innovation is the visit to the island of Psara.