Our Everyday Greek: All about going to swim in the sea. Πάω για μπάνιο.

In Greek we use two phrases for swimming. Κάνω μπάνιο and κολυμπάω. From the verb κολυμπάω derives η κολυμπήθρα, where we baptize our babies. In order to form the Future tense, we add the word θα in front of the verb. Το μπάνιο is a word with several meanings: the bathroom and to bathe in the sea and at home.

COMMON PHRASES

GO SWIMMING

Σήμερα θα πάω στη θάλασσα για μπάνιο.

SEEmera THA PAo STEE THAlasa yia MPAnio.

Today I will go to the sea to swim.

Σήμερα θα κολυμπήσω στη θάλασσα.

SEEmera THA koliMPEEso STEE THAlasa.

Today I will swim in the sea.

Το καλοκαίρι θα πάω στο νησί μου.

TO kaloKEri THA PAo STO niSEE moo.

In the summer I will go to my island.

Σήμερα θα πάω για μπάνιο, γιατί η θάλασσα είναι ζεστή.

SEEmera THA Pao yia MPAnio, yiaTEE EE THAlasa EEne zeSTEE.

Today I will go swimming, because the sea is warm.

Σήμερα η θάλασσα είναι λάδι και θα πάω για μπάνιο.

SEEmera EE THalasa EEne LAdi KE THA PAo yia MPAnio.

Today the sea is calm and I will go swimming.

Αύριο θα πάω για μπάνιο, γιατί δεν θα έχει αέρα και κύμα και η θάλασσα θα είναι ζεστή.

Avrio THA Pao yiA MPAnio, yiaTEE DEN THA Ehi aEra KE EE THAlasa THA EEne zeSTEE.

Tomorrow I will go swimming, because it will not be windy and the sea will be warm.

Αύριο θα πάω για μπάνιο, γιατί δεν θα έχει τρικυμία και η θάλασσα θα είναι καλή.

Avrio THA PAo yiA MPAnio, yiaTEE DEN THA Ehi trikiMEEa KE EE THAlasa THA EEne kaLEE.

Tomorrow I will go swimming, because the sea will not be rough and it will be good.

Αύριο θα κολυμπήσω, γιατί η θάλασσα θα είναι λάδι.

Avrio THA koliMPEEso, yiaTEE EE THAlasa THA EEne LAdi.

Tomorrow I will swim, because the sea will be calm.

Σήμερα δεν θα κάνω μπάνιο, γιατί η θάλασσα είναι κρύα.

SEEmera DEN THA KAno MPAnio, yiaTEE EE THAlasa EEne KREEa.

Today I will not swim, because the sea is cold.

Σήμερα δεν θα κάνω μπάνιο, γιατί έχει τρικυμία.

SEEmera DEN THA KAno MPAnio, yiaTEE Ehi trikiMEEA.

Today I will not swim, because the sea is rough.

Σήμερα δεν θα κάνω μπάνιο, γιατί έχει αέρα και κύμα.

SEEmera DEN THA KAno MPAnio, yiaTEE Ehi aEra KE KEEma.

Today I will not swim, because it is windy and the sea is rough.

Σήμερα δεν θα κολυμπήσω, γιατί η θάλασσα έχει κύμα.

SEEmera DEN THA koliMPEEso, yiaTEE EE THAlasa Ehi KEEma.

Today I will not swim, because the sea is rough.

BASIC VOCABULARY

Greek word Pronunciation Meaning

Η θάλασσα EE THAlasa the sea

Κολυμπάω koliMPAo I swim

Θα κολυμπήσω THA koliMPEEso I will go swimming

Κάνω μπάνιο KAno MPAnio I swim

Πάω για μπάνιο PAo yiA MPAnio I go swimming, I take a bath

Θα THA (I) will

Δεν θα πάω DEN THA PAo I will not go

Το καλοκαίρι TO kaloKEri the summer

Το νησί TO niSEE the island

Είναι EEne is

Έχει Ehi has

Δεν DEN not, doesn’t

Ο αέρας O aEras the air, the wind

Το κύμα TO KEEma the wave

Η τρικυμία EE trikiMEEA the rough sea

Ήσυχη EEsihi calm

Κρύα KREEa cold

Ζεστή zeSTEE warm, hot

Καλή kaLEE good

Το λάδι TO LAdi the olive oil

Γιατί yiaTEE because

Σήμερα SEEmera today

PRONUNCIATION KEY

i (idiom), ee (bee), e (energy), o (organism), oo (boot), y (yes), h (helium), th (theory), d (the). The capitalized syllables are accented.