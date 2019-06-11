UK Warns British Tourists Of Greece Perils, Fires, Terrorist Attacks

With another record summer tourism season kicking in for Greece, the United Kingdom’s Foreign Office told British travelers to expect a range of problems visiting the country, including passport scrutiny, strikes, extreme weather, the mosquito-carried West Nile virus and even terror attacks.

Anarchists have been rampaging across Athens, vandalizing a number of targets, including in support for jailed terrorist killer Dimitris Koufodinas, supporting his demand for a seventh furlough from prison where he’s serving 11 life sentences for his role in the Nov. 17 terrorist group killing 23 people, including five Americans attached to the US Embassy.

The warning, said the Sydney, Australia-based Greek City Times, also included reports that travelers could face trouble getting money out of ATM’s although Greece has rolled back capital controls and tourists were already exempt from how much they could withdraw.

The UK Foreign Office, without elaboration, also said that “terrorist attacks in Greece can’t be ruled out,” the site reported with Greece being added to a list of countries including Spain, France, and Thailand who have also been added to the new travel warning list from the UK.

Another worry was forest fires in Greece that are common, often set so that buildings can be constructed on land where it’s barred if there are trees, and with the anniversary approaching of the July 23, 2018 wildfires that killed 102, including many in the seaside village of Mati.

The death toll was blamed on a chaotic and confused response by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA that a TV documentary said tried to hide how many had perished and had no evacuation or disaster plans as the fires roared on.

“Localized or severe weather extremes, including wildfires, can affect areas of Greece over the extended summer period. At times, this can cause travel disruption,” the advisory added, and with ferry strikes also common, leaving travelers stranded on islands and mainland ports.

With English hooligans raising havoc on some islands, such as the notorious party place of Zakynthos where an American tourist was killed in a brawl, there was also some stark advice for British travelers who plan on drinking.

“The Greek police won’t accept rowdy or indecent behavior, especially where excessive drinking is involved. Greek courts impose heavy fines or prison sentences on people who behave indecently,” the advisory also added.