Robeson’s The Greek Persuasion Sensual Read

Author Kim Robeson grew up overseas in Greece, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia and now lives in Encinitas, California but the protagonist of her novel, The Greek Persuasion is Greek-American professor Thair Mylopoulos-Wright, a book tied up in sexual orientation nuances.

Robeson, a Greek-American Assistant Professor at Los Angeles Valley College, told The Del Mar Times that, “I adore Greece and wanted to share this amazing country with readers. I took stories from my family and my own experiences as a starting point, but ultimately my characters and their experiences are imaginary.”

Most of her summers were spent in Kamena Vourla, a beach side town in Greece, where her yiayia and papou have a summer house. In the novel, the character begins writing stories about her grandmother’s experience and her mother’s youth in 1960’s Greece, where Robeson hopes to return permanently.