ASTORIA – The Academy of Hellenic Paideia’s 4th Annual Timarete Hellenic Art Festival began on June 2 at the Stathakion Cultural Center in Astoria with the Pancyprian Choir under the direction of Phyto Stratis presenting songs and poems for two significant anniversaries of Cyprus: the 60 years since the Cyprus Liberation Struggle of 1955-1959 and the 45 years since the Turkish invasion.

“We started in 2016 and each year the festival includes various events. We try to offer culture so that …