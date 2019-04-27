Our Everyday Greek: 100 Greek Words you Already Know from English Words Ending in -logy

By Dimitra Pontoporou April 27, 2019

When you know the meaning of English words ending in -logy, then you know more Greek words than you think. The first compound of English words ending in -logy is also a Greek word. For instance, from cosmo-logy you know the Greek word κόσμος, the world, the people, from theo-logy you know Θεός, the God, from ecclesiology you know εκκλησία, the church, from hematology you know αίμα, the blood, from gynecology you know γυναίκα, the woman, from neurology you know …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available