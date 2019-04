A few days ago, at 7:00 AM I went into the station for the 7 train in Woodside, Queens. It’s a trip I often take because street traffic in New York has become intolerable.

I often prefer, therefore, to take the commuter line, the Long Island Rail Road instead of driving. That way, I get to the office relaxed and prepared for the day, having the opportunity to read the newspapers and answer emails that have accumulated since the night before.

On …