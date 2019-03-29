Chian Federation Event Celebrates My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas

By TNH Staff March 29, 2019

Celebrity chef and cookbook author Diane Kochilas spoke about her PBS show My Greek Table and about the Greek diet at the Chian Federation in Astoria. (Photo: TNH/Kostas Bej)

ASTORIA – The Board of Directors and the Cultural Events Committee of the Chian Federation celebrated My Greek Table with celebrity chef Diane Kochilas at the Chian Federation in Astoria on March 28. The hall was filled with fans of Kochilas and her PBS show, My Greek Table, which begins its second season this April.

The event began with hors d’oeuvres and welcoming remarks by Anna Kondoulis, followed by a buffet dinner including Kochilas’ signature recipe for eggplant papoutsakia (little shoes) which was prepared …

