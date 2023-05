Associations

A commemorative plaque in recognition of his work was awarded to Nikos Dendias by AHEPA Brussels. Photo: Twitter/@NikosDendias

BRUSSELS – AHEPA’s District-28 awarded Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias, who is visiting Brussels, with a commemorative plaque in recognition of his work as Minister, according to a post by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on social media.

During his stay in Brussels, Dendias had the opportunity to inaugurate the display of photo portraits of the ambassadors who have served as Permanent Representatives of Greece to the EU.