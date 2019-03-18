Hellenic Film Society Presents Olympia with Post-Screening Talk with Olympia Dukakis TNH Staff

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA will present a screening of Olympia, a new documentary about Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis, at the Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Avenue in Astoria, on Sunday, March 31 at 3 PM. Following the screening on the last day of Women’s History Month, Ms. Dukakis will be interviewed by Foster Hirsch, film historian and film professor at Brooklyn College.

Olympia follows the life and career of Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis as she navigates her world and goes on a journey to her ancestral home in Greece. Exhibiting both candor and vulnerability, this revealing documentary shows how she overcame obstacles as the daughter of immigrants and as a woman in a male-dominated society. The film includes appearances by Whoopi Goldberg, Laura Linney, Lainie Kazan, Austin Pendleton, and Olympia’s cousin Michael Dukakis. CBS News calls Olympia “a thoroughly captivating film, befitting its arresting star.”

The film is in English.

“The Hellenic Film Society is proud to celebrate Women’s History Month with Olympia Dukakis, a distinguished Greek-American actor who has left an indelible mark on cinema,” said Hellenic Film Society USA President Jimmy DeMetro. “Audiences will be moved by this compelling, candid new documentary that vividly captures Olympia’s heroic lifelong struggle to find a sense of belonging.”

Olympia is part of the Museum of the Moving Image’s Always on Sunday film series, featuring monthly Sunday afternoon screenings of Greek films. The museum is conveniently located near public transportation. To purchase tickets, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org and use discount code SUNDAY20.

The Hellenic Film Society will present the 2nd Annual New York Greek Film Expo, May 3-12. Engaging, well-crafted Greek films will be screened at the Directors Guild Theater in Manhattan, the Museum of the Moving Image, and the Bow Tie Manhasset Theater in Nassau County.

The Hellenic Film Society USA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created to promote Greek cinema in America. Its mission is to share the richness of Greek films with a wider American audience, to promote Greek filmmakers, and to preserve the film heritage of Greece.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation is the lead supporter of the Hellenic Film Society USA. Generous support is also provided by the Nikos Mouyiaris family in memory of Alexi Mouyaris. Additional funding is provided by the Onassis Foundation USA, The Kallinikeion Foundation, the Libra Group, and Vassilaros & Sons.

For additional information, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org or call 917-710-3027.