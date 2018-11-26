The Pontian Society Akritai of Philadelphia 79th Annual Dance

UPPER DARBY, PA – The Pontian Society Akritai of Philadelphia held its 79th Annual Dance on November 24 at St. Demetrios Church in Upper Darby. The annual dance was a great success this year. More than 550 guests crowded the hall at St. Demetrios with representatives from many of the Pontian societies from across the United States and Canada also present this year for the Pontian community’s biggest dance.

The event was organized by Pontian Society Akritai of Philadelphia President Effie Pavlidou-Economou and by the chairman Stefanos Evangelopoulos.

The event featured musicians Alexis Parharidis and Giorgos Sofianidis from Greece, and from the U.S., Christos Tiktapanidis on lyra, Vasilis Tekeoglou on klarino, Ioannis Apazidis, and Babis Almazidis playing daouli. Armenian musicians Steve Vosbikian on klarino, and Raffi Massoyan on outi also performed at the event. The Akritai Society’s dance group also performed a special dance in traditional costume.