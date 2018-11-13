Socrates Academy Wins Prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools Award

CHARLOTTE, NC – The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) each year awards schools in every state with the Exemplary High Performing National Blue Ribbon Schools Award. This year, among the winners in North Carolina was the Socrates Academy, a public charter school based in Charlotte, whose mission includes “particular emphasis on developing proficiency in reading, writing, and mathematics both in English and Greek through the use of the Socratic Method.”

A two-day ceremony in Washington, DC celebrating the top-performing schools included …