2016 Oxi Courage Award Recipient Nadia Murad Wins 2018 Nobel Peace Prize

WASHINGTON – The Washington Oxi Day Foundation congratulates 2016 Oxi Courage Award honoree Nadia Murad for winning the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize. Murad, a survivor of ISIS atrocities, and Dr. Denis Mukwege, a gynecological surgeon who founded a hospital in the Democratic Republic of Congo, were awarded the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize for their campaigns against the use of mass rape as a weapon of war.

Washington, DC, October 9, 2018 — The Washington Oxi Day Foundation congratulates 2016 Oxi Courage Award honoree Nadia Murad for winning the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize. Murad, a survivor of ISIS atrocities, and Dr. Denis Mukwege, a gynecological surgeon who founded a hospital in the Democratic Republic of Congo, were awarded the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize for their campaigns against the use of mass rape as a weapon of war.

In 2016, Amal Clooney nominated Murad for the Foundation’s Oxi Courage Award. Murad was honored alongside then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son Beau Biden (posthumously). As Murad said in her acceptance remarks: “The Greek people said `Oxi’ to the Nazis. I say `Oxi’ to Daesh (ISIS)”

To read Murad’s statement on the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize announcement, please click here.

Source: Washington Oxi Day Foundation