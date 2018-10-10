Hellenic Bar Association, John C. Kulis Foundation Honor Scholars at 68th Annual Ball

By Anthe Mitrakos October 10, 2018

The Hellenic Bar Association awards $70,000 to seven deserving law students at its 68th annual scholarship ball in Chicago. (Photos courtesy of Elios Photography ©️2018)

CHICAGO –  The Hellenic Bar Association (HBA) this year awarded a total of $70,000 to seven students pursuing education in the field of law at its 68th annual scholarship ball, October 7th. Some 200 supporters, Hellenes and philhellenes in the law, education and businesses sector, attended the intimate event, held at the JW Marriott Hotel in the Chicago Loop. This year, the $5,000 HBA individual scholarships were doubled with a generous matching grant by the John C. Kulis Charitable Foundation.

