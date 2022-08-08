21-Year-Old Pakistani Given until Tuesday to Prepare His Testimony

Society

ATHENS – A 21-year-old Pakistani man arrested in neighboring North Macedonia for the killing of a 17-year-old girl in Greece was given until Tuesday to prepare his testimony to an examining magistrate.

The man reportedly admitted murdering the girl to police officers, in their shared apartment in the Athens district of Peristeri last Monday night. He allegedly told them that they had an argument, during which he put his hands over the girl’s mouth and nose, leading to her suffocation.

Fleeing Athens after the crime, the man headed to Thessaloniki and from there he crossed the border to North Macedonia. After several leads and coordinated actions of Greek and North Macedonia police forces, he was arrested among a group of migrants south of Skopje.