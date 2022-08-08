x

August 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 83ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Society

21-Year-Old Pakistani Given until Tuesday to Prepare His Testimony

August 8, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΑΠΟΛΟΓΙΑ ΣΤΟΝ ΑΝΑΚΡΙΤΗ ΤΟΥ 22ΧΡΟΝΟΥ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΟΛΟΦΟΝΙΑ ΤΗΣ 17ΧΡΟΝΗΣ ΣΤΟ ΠΕΡΙΣΤΕΡΙ(ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
21-year-old Pakistani given until Tuesday to prepare his testimony. (Photo by MICHALIS KARAGIANNIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A 21-year-old Pakistani man arrested in neighboring North Macedonia for the killing of a 17-year-old girl in Greece was given until Tuesday to prepare his testimony to an examining magistrate.

The man reportedly admitted murdering the girl to police officers, in their shared apartment in the Athens district of Peristeri last Monday night. He allegedly told them that they had an argument, during which he put his hands over the girl’s mouth and nose, leading to her suffocation.

Fleeing Athens after the crime, the man headed to Thessaloniki and from there he crossed the border to North Macedonia. After several leads and coordinated actions of Greek and North Macedonia police forces, he was arrested among a group of migrants south of Skopje.

RELATED

Society
Two Missing Swimmers in the Sea Area of Legrena, Sounio

ATHENS - A Coast Guard operation is currently underway to locate two missing swimmers in the sea area of Legrena, at Sounio.

Society
Ukrainian Risks Her Life to Rescue Wild Animals from War
Politics
Kikilias: This Year Tourism Proved That Is Greece’s Heavy Industry

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Fragile Cease-Fire Between Israel, Gaza Militants Holding

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — A fragile cease-fire deal to end nearly three days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza held into Monday morning — a sign the latest round of violence may have abated.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings