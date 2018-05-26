Greek-American Stories: The Facts of Life

Often someone appears on TV or mentions in a magazine or on the radio a fact that is designed to surprise you. For instance, I’d read in a newspaper that it is a fact that elephants can’t jump. So? If I weighed a ton, I couldn’t jump either. Or, that peanuts are an ingredient in making dynamite; that the words, ‘orange’ and ‘month’ have no rhyming words? What about the fact that pizza originated in Naples in the 18th century. …