Greek-American Stories: The Facts of Life

By Phyllis “Kiki” Sembos May 26, 2018

(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Often someone appears on TV or mentions in a magazine or on the radio a fact that is designed to surprise you.  For instance, I’d read in a newspaper that it is a fact that elephants can’t jump.  So? If I weighed a ton, I couldn’t jump either.  Or, that peanuts are an ingredient in making dynamite; that the words, ‘orange’ and ‘month’ have no rhyming words? What about the fact that pizza originated in Naples in the 18th century.  …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *