Greek Division of Ronald McDonald House NY 23rd Annual Niki Sideris Memorial Walk-a-thon (Vid & Pics)

NEW YORK – The Greek Division of Ronald McDonald House New York (RMHNY) held the 23rd Annual Niki Sideris Memorial Walk-a-thon on May 12. Founded by Niki Sideris of blessed memory, the Greek Division of RMHNY helps to offer a loving “home-away-from-home” to many children from Greece and Cyprus, as well as Greek-Americans and children from across the globe and all 50 states.

The Niki Sideris Annual Memorial Walk-a-Thon raises funds and awareness for those brave children as they battle cancer. The Walk-a-Thon is a fun, family-friendly celebration of philanthropy and Greek heritage and this year, once again, brought out a great turnout of all ages.

Among those present were Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Koutras, Consul of Greece Lana Zochiou, Dean Pialtos President & CEO-P. Pascal Inc., Pauly’s Gift of Love Foundation- Founder & President, and the 2018 Walk-A-Thon Chairman; Spiros Maliagros- Greek Division Clairman, Michael Bapis, Spiridoula Katechis, and Ruth C. Browne- RMHNY President & CEO.

The annual event helps continue Niki Sideris’ service to children in need. The procession kicked off at Ronald McDonald House on 73rd Street between 1st and York Avenues and made its way around the block passing by the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity. The Walk-a-Thon returned to Ronald McDonald House where a reception with food and drink awaited all the participants.The entertainment included Ronald McDonald himself, clowning to the delight of the children, and Greek dancing performed in traditional costume.

Founded by the late Mrs. Niki Sideris in 1979 to aid Greek, Cypriot, and Greek-American families with children undergoing cancer treatment, the Greek Division of RMHNY is the only ethnic division of the charity and now helps children from all over the world receive the care and services they need to battle against the various forms of the terrible disease. The social services and caring environment at RMHNY, the largest facility of its kind in the world, are valuable assets in the fight against pediatric cancer. The temporary home away from home helps children and families develop support systems to see them through difficult times. The Greek Division also holds an annual Christmas party in December which along with the annual walk-a-thon are the two fundraisers the organization holds each year.