Yom HaShoah Holocaust Remembrance Day Ceremony Celebrating Sol Kofinas

NEW YORK – Kehila Kedosha Janina Synagogue and Museum (KKJ), 280 Broome Street on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, holds the annual Yom HaShoah Holocaust Remembrance Day Ceremony on Sunday, April 15 at 1 PM.

This Yom HaShoah, KKJ is celebrating Sol Kofinas, its Shamash, and highlighting his story of being a hidden child in Athens during the Occupation of Greece. Sol and his brother Zino survived with the help of the Greek Orthodox Christian Hatzi family. As part of our Yom HaShoah commemoration, KKJ will show Sol Kofinas’ presentation at the Bronx Supreme Court, where he told his story of survival. Filmed and produced by Richard Solomon.

RSVP by email at: museum@kkjsm.org or by phone: 516-456-9336.