x

November 18, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

You’re reading 3 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Editorial

Why Militant Journalism Backfires  

November 18, 2021
By Antonis H. Diamataris
mitsotakis rutte
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at a press conference with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte at Maximou Mansion, in Athens, Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Mihalis Karagiannis)

The role of the journalist is not to promote the ideas and causes s/he espouses – except in the special space in a newspaper known as the editorial and op-ed pages.
In the news sections, and at press conferences, it is not his/her role to fight as a fanatical supporter of a cause, no matter how noble it might be. To do this, s/he must erase his/her status as a journalist and go down into the political arena, where decisions are made.
And while it is the role of a journalist to ask ‘tough’ questions of a politician who s/he thinks is either lying or handling power improperly, it is another matter to swear at a politician, especially at the Prime Minister of a foreign country.
One such extreme example is what happened recently at the Maximos Mansion of Greece during a press conference of the Prime Ministers of Greece and the Netherlands.
There, a Dutch ‘journalist’ asked Kyriakos Mitsotakis the following ‘question’:
“Prime Minister Mitsotakis, when will you finally stop lying? Lying about pushbacks, lying about what is happening to refugees in Greece? Please stop underestimating my intelligence and the intelligence of all journalists in the world.”
Of course, this is not a journalist’s question to a politician. It is an unprecedented, uninformed attack by a militant ‘journalist’ in favor of the refugees passing through Turkey to Greece.
Moreover, this ‘question’ did not include any evidence. There was not even a reference to credible sources to substantiate her opinion. By the same token, one could call her ‘crazy’ without presenting any evidence. But would that be right?
In any case, it is clear that this ‘journalist’ has embraced the statements of Turkish officials who accuse Greece of ‘pushing back’ the refugees into Turkey, who – often with the help of the Turkish authorities – try to cross into Greece.
However, both the reaction and the response of the Greek Prime Minister were impressive.
After letting her finish her long insulting statement, he answered her calmly, and with personal and national dignity:
“What I will not accept are insults in this room, to my face and to the Greek people. I will not accept accusations and expressions that are not based on evidence, at a time when this country is facing a migration crisis of unprecedented intensity, and which has saved hundreds if not thousands of people at sea.”
There are limits to tolerance. Analogously, politicians who indulge in such crude insults leave the door open for much worse in the future against themselves. And, above all, it leaves the door open for the insults to be hurled back at the people they represent.
If this ‘journalist’ believed that by the way she acted she was promoting the cause in which she is enlisted – an otherwise serious, humanitarian cause – she is wrong.
She hurt her cause, because personal, outrageous attacks do not arouse sympathy in the name of the cause for which they are made, but antipathy.

RELATED

Columnists
The Misery Index: Unemployment vs. Inflation

The party that used to be known as the GOP (now the Trumplicans) has gotten back on the bandwagon of fiscal probity, having fallen off it like the proverbial drunken sailor after its recent and unlamented departure from power.

Editorial
A Pleasant Surprise from Nicole Malliotakis
Letter to Editor
Letter to the Editor: Congratulations to Our Greek Diaspora Doctors and Scientists

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Church

CONSTANTINOPLE – His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, on the sacred commemoration of the Holy Martyrs Menas, Victor, and Vincent, presided from the Throne at the Vespers that took place in the Church of Saint Menas in Constantinople.

Society

ATHENS - Cafes, restaurants and bars in Greece organized strikes and protests across the country Tuesday in protest of government restrictions on the unvaccinated who have to show proof of negative tests at their own cost in order to enter.

General News

CETRAL ISLIP, NY – At the federal courthouse in Central Islip, Greek-American Konstantino Zarkadas, 48, a Glen Cove-based medical doctor specializing in internal medicine, on November 12 pleaded guilty to disaster relief fraud and wire fraud in connection with his receipt of millions of dollars in small business loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (EIDLP).

Society

Society

Video

After Record Low, Monarch Butterflies Return to California

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — There is a ray of hope for the vanishing orange-and-black Western monarch butterflies.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings