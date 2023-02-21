x

February 21, 2023

What Did Blinken Get Out of His Visit to Turkey and Greece?

February 21, 2023
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Greece US
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, right, answer questions during a press conference in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Blinken is on a two-day trip in Athens, after his visit to Turkey, to meet with the country's leadership and launch the fourth round of the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas, Pool)

Anthony Blinken’s visit to Turkey and Greece was certainly not unrelated to the risk of armed conflict between them.

But it was also not unrelated to the war raging in Ukraine and the new, even more dangerous, phase it is entering after the sudden visit – a provocation to Putin – of the U.S. President to Zelensky.

Now, the unity of Europe and NATO in the face of Russian aggression is even more urgent.

Undoubtedly, the difference in atmosphere between Greece and Turkey, both of which Blinken visited, is comparatively so much in Greece’s favor that it must have made an impression on the U.S. Secretary of State.

Blinken found a traumatized Turkey – its morale shattered by the devastating earthquake, and Erdogan a frightened and wounded savage, plotting ways to survive.

However, I don’t know how the U.S. offer of just… $100 million to the earthquake victims can be interpreted either.

Isn’t it borderline insulting to Turkey, all the more so when it was announced on the same day that Biden offered another $500 million to Ukraine?

It must be taken for granted that Blinken would have recommended to Erdogan to avoid tensions, in words and actions, and some promise of U.S. mediation to resolve the problems between Greece and Turkey after their upcoming elections.

In Athens, the Secretary of State met a responsible, confident Prime Minister with international prestige.

“Standing before a joint session of our Congress in the United States Capitol, the heart of our democracy, Prime Minister Mitsotakis spoke about our countries’ shared history, how the ancient Greeks inspired America’s founders, who, in turn, were an example for Greeks when they fought for and won their own independence decades later,” Blinken said.

“Our people have been linked by a shared history, by common ideals, and the unique bond about being the world’s oldest and strongest democracies,” he said.

Blinken was given a tour of the Ancient Agora by the Minister of Culture, and he met with the leader of the opposition – interestingly, Tsipras visited him at the hotel where he is staying instead of him going to the SYRIZA offices.

So, Greek-American relations are maturing, deepening, and becoming remarkably friendly.

This is in the interest of both countries and peoples.

And this is particularly pleasing to our Community in the United States.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

