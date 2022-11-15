x

November 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.03 USD

NYC 30ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Economy

US Wholesale Inflation Eases to 8%, 4th Straight Slowdown

November 15, 2022
By Associated Press
Producer Prices
FILE - A fuel delivery truck advertises its price for a gallon of heating oil, Oct. 5, 2022 in Livermore Falls, Maine. The Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for October on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

WASHINGTON — Prices at the wholesale level rose 8% in October from a year ago, the fourth straight decline and the latest sign that inflation pressures in the United States are easing from painfully high levels.

The annual figure is down from 8.4% in September. On a monthly basis, the government said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures costs before they reach consumers, rose 0.2% in October from September. That was same as in the previous month, which was revised down from an initial reading of 0.4%.

The figures came in lower than economists expected and make it more likely that the Federal Reserve will increase its benchmark interest rate in smaller increments. It has hiked its short-term rate by three-quarters of a point for four meetings in a row, but economists now increasingly foresee an increase of a half-point at its December meeting.

“The improvement in the October inflation data, if it persists, supports the Fed’s expectation of a step down in the pace of increases going forward,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, a forecasting firm.

Most of the monthly increase reflected higher gas prices at the wholesale level, which rose 5.7% just in October. The cost of new cars fell 1.5%, last month, which could lead to lower prices at the retail level as well.

Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core producer prices were unchanged in October from September, the lowest reading in nearly two years. Core prices increased 6.7% last month from a year ago, down from a 7.1% annual rate in September.

The cost of services, such as hotels, air travel, and health care, slipped 0.1% in October from September, the first drop since November 2020.

The report follows last week’s better-known consumer price index, which showed that year-over-year inflation cooled to a slower-than-expected 7.7% in October, down from 8.2% in September. And excluding volatile food and energy costs, that report also said that core prices rose just 0.3% in October from the previous month, half the increase of the previous two months.

Those consumer inflation figures sent stock markets soaring because they suggested that the devastating price spikes of the past 18 months might finally be moderating. The cost of used cars, clothing, and furniture fell, a sign that goods prices are reversing their big price leaps of last year, when supply chain blockages sent inflation soaring.

In recent months, delays at major ports have been cleared, the price of ocean shipping has tumbled and more stores are building larger stockpiles. All those trends suggest that goods prices could continue to decline.

 

RELATED

Society
US Navy: 70 Tons of Missile Fuel from Iran to Yemen Seized

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.

Society
Studies Find Automatic Braking Can Cut Crashes over 40%
Politics
Trump Exec Says He Feared Firing if He Spoke Up about Scheme

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Democrats Κeep Senate Μajority as Republican Push Falters in Nevada, a Victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda.

WASHINGTON — Prices at the wholesale level rose 8% in October from a year ago, the fourth straight decline and the latest sign that inflation pressures in the United States are easing from painfully high levels.

KYIV, Ukraine — Waves of Russian airstrikes rocked Ukraine on Tuesday, with authorities immediately announcing emergency blackouts after attacks from east to west on energy and other facilities knocked out power and, in the capital, struck residential buildings.

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was on Tuesday briefed by the rector of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (AUTH) Nikos Papaioannou on the university's programme of educational upgrading and its policy for extroversion and internationalisation, as well as on the collaboration programmes with foreign educational institutions and on the operation of the foreign languages' department.

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was briefed on challenges to the country's newspaper industry in a meeting with the Athens Daily Newspaper Publishers Association held on Tuesday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings