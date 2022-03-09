x

March 9, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

Economy

US Job Openings at Near Record, Adding to Price Pressures

March 9, 2022
By Associated Press
Unemployment Benefits
Employers manned booths with banners promoting their companies benefits, free logo branded swag and listed salary pay scales and in some cases recruitment bonuses in order to entice job applicants to approach their booths during the Lee County Area Job Fair in Tupelo, Miss., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses posted a near-record level of open jobs in January, a trend that has helped push up worker’s pay and added to inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy.

Employers posted 11.3 million jobs at the end of January, down slightly from a record of 11.4 million in December, the Labor Department said Wednesday.

The number of people quitting their jobs slipped to 4.25 million, down from 4.4 million, though January’s figure is still 23% above pre-pandemic levels. Millions of people are taking advantage of numerous opportunities to switch jobs, often for higher pay. The vast majority of those quitting do so to take another position.

The figures are for January and as a result do not reflect any potential impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, though few economists anticipate the war will reduce hiring in the immediate future.

Average hourly pay increased 5.1% in February compared with a year earlier, according to U.S. statistics released last week, a rapid gain that forces companies to either become more efficient or raise prices to offset their higher labor costs. In some industries such as restaurants, large pay gains for workers have driven prices higher.

On Thursday, the government will issue its inflation report, which economists expect will show that consumer prices leapt 7.9% in February compared with a year ago, according to data provide FactSet. That would be the biggest gain in four decades.

Wednesday’s report underscores the distorted nature of the job market after two years of the pandemic. There are 1.7 available jobs for every unemployed worker, which has led to widespread complaints among businesses about worker shortages. That’s good for employees if it enables them to demand higher pay.

But it can also clog up supply chains if trucking and other logistics firms can’t meet demand for shipments. In other cases businesses have to turn down work for lack of employees.

Wednesday’s job opening report follows the release last week of national employment data for February. It showed that employers added a robust 678,000 jobs in February, the most in seven months. The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%, the lowest since the pandemic began, from 4% in January.

More Americans are resuming job searches, according to last week’s jobs report, though the increase was modest. More job-seekers would make it easier for companies to fill jobs and reduce some of the inflationary pressures that are keeping prices high.

The Federal Reserve is nearly certain to raise its benchmark short-term interest rate when it meets next week, its first increase since 2018, in an effort to cool inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in congressional hearings last week that it wasn’t yet clear what impact Russia’s invasion would have on the U.S. economy. It has already pushed up gas prices above $4 a gallon, on average, across the country.

But he said the Fed had planned before the war to initiate a series of rate hikes next week, and for now would “carefully” follow that plan.

RELATED

Economy
Biden’s Inflation Plan Upends Thinking on Jobs Sent Overseas

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has a solution for high inflation that seems counterintuitive: Bring factory jobs back to the U.

Economy
Biden Signs Order on Cryptocurrency as Its Use Explodes
Economy
Top Lawmakers Reach Deal on Ukraine Aid, $1.5T Spending

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Changing Snowfall Makes It Harder to Fight Fire with Fire

DECKERS, Colo. — Dripping flaming fuel as they go, a line of workers slowly descends a steep, snow-covered hillside above central Colorado's South Platte River, torching piles of woody debris that erupt into flames shooting two stories high.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings