x

February 27, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Columnists

Trust the Process: Erik ten Hag has United Dreaming Again

February 27, 2023
By Eraklis A. Diamataris
Erik ten Hag
Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag, centre, and team members pose with the trophy after the English League Cup final soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

English soccer giant Manchester United has been on a rollercoaster ride in recent years, with periods of success and failure interspersed with managerial changes and player acquisitions. The club’s fans have been clamoring for stability and a clear direction, and it seems that they may have found it when United appointed Dutch manager Erik ten Hag as their club’s manager on April 21, 2022.

Despite not getting the desired initial results, Ten Hag has shown the courage needed to make the tough choices that are necessary to turn Manchester United’s fortunes around. One of his boldest moves was going toe to toe with Cristiano Ronaldo, the superstar forward who returned to Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

Ten Hag did not hesitate to bench Ronaldo in several key matches, a decision that raised eyebrows but ultimately paid off. The coach’s focus on team tactics and balance over individual talent has paid dividends, as Manchester United has shown a newfound resilience and cohesiveness on the field.

The culmination of Ten Hag’s hard work came in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United. Manchester United put in a dominant performance, winning the match 2-0 and securing the club’s first major trophy in six years. The win was a significant milestone for Manchester United, signaling the beginning of a new era under Ten Hag’s leadership.

The victory in the Carabao Cup is just the beginning, and there is still much work to be done to ensure Manchester United’s sustained success. However, the signs are promising, and Ten Hag’s fearlessness and tactical acumen should give fans reason to believe that the club is in good hands.

It is refreshing to see a coach who is unafraid to make difficult choices and prioritize the team’s success over individual egos. Ten Hag’s approach may not always be popular, but it is undoubtedly effective, and Manchester United’s players seem to have bought into his philosophy.

In a world where success is often measured in immediate results, it takes courage to stick to a long-term plan. Ten Hag has shown that courage, and his hard work is beginning to pay off. Manchester United’s fans should be excited about what the future holds under his leadership, and the club’s rivals should be wary of the threat that a resurgent Manchester United poses.

RELATED

Columnists
Historical Observations: Alexander Zaimis and the Elections of December, 1923

After the signing of the Treaty of Lausanne on July 24, 1923, the Revolutionary Committee (RC) under Colonel Plastiras wanted the resumption of normalcy in Greek domestic life and the staging of democratic elections.

Columnists
The Forgotten Ones
Columnists
Chernobyl No. 2 Has Biden’s Name On It

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.