Three Flavorful Shrimp Dishes to Enjoy

March 25, 2024

You're reading 1 of 3 free articles this month.

March 25, 2024
By Eleni Sakellis
Shrimp and pasta. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

For those fasting during Great Lent, shrimp are a great protein option and contain calcium, iodine, and omega-3 and omega-6 essential fatty acids which are important for brain and immune system health. Choose wild American shrimp, large or jumbo size for the recipes that follow. Peeled, deveined shrimp are available for a shortcut.

Shrimp in Tomato Sauce

2 pounds, peeled, deveined large shrimp, tails left on

1 medium to large onion, chopped

1 can whole, peeled tomatoes, chopped or 2 cups chopped fresh, ripe tomatoes

4 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup dry white wine

Greek sea salt

Freshly ground pepper

Red pepper flakes (optional)

Water

In a large, deep pot, heat the olive oil until shimmering and add the chopped onion. Sauté until translucent and add the tomatoes, 2 cups water, salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil over medium heat and then reduce heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes until the sauce has reduced slightly. Add the shrimp, the white wine and a pinch of red pepper flakes, if using. Stir and bring back to a simmer. Continue simmering about 15-20 minutes until the shrimp are done. Serve over rice or your favorite pasta.

Shrimp. (Photo: Jud McCranie, via Wikimedia Commons)

Garlic Shrimp

2 pounds shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails left on, if preferred

4 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

3-4 garlic cloves, sliced

A pinch of red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon dried oregano

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 medium-sized lemon, zested and juiced

2 tablespoons chopped, fresh parsley

Cooked rice, bulgur or pasta

In a large saucepan over medium high heat, cook the garlic in the olive oil for 1 minute. Add the red pepper flakes, oregano, shrimp, salt, and pepper to taste. Stir in the lemon zest and juice and continue cooking over medium heat. Cover the saucepan, reduce the heat, and simmer until the shrimp are cooked through. Sprinkle with chopped parsley. Serve immediately over cooked rice, bulgur, or pasta with fresh bread and a side salad, if preferred.

 

Broiled Shrimp

2 pounds, peeled, deveined large-jumbo sized shrimp, tails left on

2 tablespoons dried oregano

2-4 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

2-3 fresh garlic cloves, sliced (optional)

Greek sea salt

Freshly ground pepper

Freshly squeezed lemon juice

Prep the shrimp as needed and place in a mixing bowl. Add the oregano, salt and pepper to taste and drizzle with olive oil. Mix gently to coat all the shrimp. Stir in the garlic, if using, and set aside to marinade for 10-15 minutes before broiling. When ready to cook, discard the garlic and place the shrimp on a broiler pan in a single layer and broil on high for about 5-6 minutes until opaque. Never leave the broiler unattended as the cooking time may vary depending on the strength of your oven’s broiler. Remove the pan and turn the shrimp to cook on the other side. Return the pan to the broiler and cook an additional 5-6 minutes or until the shrimp are done and just begin to brown slightly at the edges. Remove from the broiler and serve immediately with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice to taste, fresh bread, a salad, and cooked rice, if preferred.

