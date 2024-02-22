THI’s Global End-of-Year Appeal Raises $80K for Children’s Educational Support

Associations

The Hellenic Initiative (THI) designated SOS Children’s Villages Greece as the beneficiary of its annual End-of-the-Year Appeal for 2023, raising $80,000 worldwide. (Photo: Courtesy of THI)

ATHENS – Seeking to improve the educational outcomes of disadvantaged children in Greece, The Hellenic Initiative (THI) designated SOS Children’s Villages Greece as the beneficiary of its annual End-of-the-Year Appeal for 2023, raising $80,000 worldwide.

In the 2023 Appeal, all three chapters of the global philanthropic family, THI, THI Australia, and THI Canada, joined together in the ‘Oli Mazi’ spirit in support of the same cause.

Founded in 2012, THI is a global non-profit organization that brings together Diaspora Greeks and Philhellenes to invest in Greece through programs focused on economic development and crisis relief. Since its founding, THI has collectively invested more than $22 million in Greece and has grown to be the premiere Greek Diaspora organization in the world.

SOS Children’s Villages, which has been in Greece since 1975, “is the world’s largest organization focused on ensuring that children and young people without parental care… grow up with the care, relationships and support they need to become their strongest selves,” according to www.sos-childrensvillages.org.

“I will always fondly remember the first THI event that took place in New York 11 years ago. This was the beginning of THI’s great humanitarian initiative which has brought relief and help to thousands of children and people in need,” said George Protopapas, National Director, SOS Children’s Villages Greece.

THI donations to SOS Children’s Villages Greece contribute to helping children from low-socioeconomic communities reach their full potential. A gift of $30 can cover a portion of the costs to ensure five children receive educational assistance in Greek, Math, and literacy. Larger gifts increase the number of beneficiaries proportionally and add English classes, STEM education, healthy snacks, and stress relief activities.

Through the Education and Social centers overseen by SOS Children’s Villages Greece, THI aims to empower parents facing financial or educational obstacles. Each academic year up to 2,000 children aged 8 to 17 from local communities and up to 1,500 parents access the amazing support offered at the centers.

SOS programs increase the resilience, psychosocial well-being, and self-esteem of children and parents participating in the programs. Programs also help reduce school dropout rates and contribute towards self-sufficiency for children.

Andrew N. Liveris, THI’s Global Chairman, stated: “Once again THI was pleased to celebrate the holiday season and the spirit of giving by asking people to help make a difference in the lives of others – especially children. We are deeply grateful for their continued trust and support.”

THI’s mission: Investing in the future of Greece through direct philanthropy and economic revitalization. THI empowers people to provide crisis relief, encourage entrepreneurs, and create jobs.

