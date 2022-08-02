x

August 2, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.03 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Music

The 6th International Rebetiko Festival ‘Syra of Markos Vamvakaris’ Aug. 29-Sept. 2

August 2, 2022
By The National Herald
Rembetiko-Fest-Poster_ENG
The 6th Rebetiko Festival 'Syra of Markos Vamvakaros' takes place August 29-September 2. Photo: Courtesy of the Rebetiko Festival

SYROS – The Rebetiko Festival ‘Syra of Markos Vamvakaris’ welcomes those who love the rebetiko music genre from Greece and abroad, to its sixth edition August 29-September 2.

This is a special year for Syra Rebetiko Festival as it coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Asia Minor Catastrophe and the 50th anniversary of the death of Markos Vamvakaris.

The consequences of the Asia Minor Catastrophe had a decisive impact not only on major national issues, but also on the evolution of urban folk music, which was influenced, reinforced, and enriched with artists and with musical forms that came from the coast of Asia Minor, as the only baggage of the uprooted, in most cases. Among these people that were considered to be foreigners both in Turkey and in Greece, stood out intellectuals, businessmen, but also insurmountable musical geniuses that are mentioned with awe and respect until today and as such will be mentioned in perpetuity.

Gradually, most of the representatives of the Asia Minor School were adapted and integrated into a new movement created by the so-called “Piraeus” School, having Markos Vamvakaris from Syros as rector, whose playing, forms and style were the cornerstone of this great music genre, our folk music.

In this year’s program, which takes place over five days, the participating artists Maria Katinari and Giorgos Zorbas and the local group Ilianthos will focus on the era of the first decades of the 20th century when the Asia Minor style dominated. This axis includes, among other things, a concert with the santouria of “Anagnostirion” Agiassou Lesvou, one of the oldest cultural institutions in Greece with a rich history and an important archive. In addition, the music workshop with Petros Kouloumis as lecturer will focus on the subject of the technique and the stylistic approach of the Asia Minor School.

Rebeti from Athens, as well as the local bands Estoudiadina of Cyclades, Sabah, Who and En Chordais and Organois are scheduled to perform and will reference -but not exclusively- the work of the great folk bard Markos Vamvakaris, presenting influences, interactions with other genres and collaborations with others composers.

During the Festival there will be an exhibition of folk musical instruments, where some of the most important Greek luthiers will exhibit their creations. All these creators have preserved on one hand the know-how and tradition of hand-made construction to this day, and on the other hand they have introduced innovations in the use of materials, in the development techniques and tools: Nikos Galanos, Adonis Gulielmos, Andreas Dellios, Giannis Kadoglou, Tassos Katsifis, Savvas Miltiadou, Nikos Paisios, Giorgos Polytaridis, Panagiotis Stamkos, Grigoris Stefanidis, Dimitris Schinas, Makis Tsiolis, Giannis Tsoulogiannis, and Nikos Fronimopoulos.

As a general update it is mentioned that Rebetiko has been registered in the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2015, in the representative list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of UNESCO in 2017, while the Festival ‘Syra of Markos Vamvakaris’ has been indexed in the European Festivals directory festivalFinder.eu and has received the EFFE Label from the European Festivals Association, Europe’s quality stamp for remarkable arts festivals.

The Festival is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture & Sports and the General Secretariat of the Aegean & Island Policy. It is co-organized by the Municipality of Syros-Ermoupolis and the Cycladic Development Company (KETAN), the non-profit organization of the Chamber of Cyclades.

Admission to the Festival is free. Online reservations via Eventbrite are required: https://bit.ly/3QgAeFp.

More information is available on Facebook: www.facebook.com/syrosrebetikofestival.

RELATED

Culture
Samos Young Artists Festival at Pythagorio Ancient Theatre

SAMOS - Twenty two new Greek and foreign musicians and acclaimed artists will travel from all over the world to meet on the island of Samos, make rehearsals and exchange views on music and performance and share the stage of the ancient theatre of Pythagorio.

Music
Rapper Mystikal Again Accused of Rape; Held without Bond
Culture
New This Week: “The Sandman,” “My Life as a Rolling Stone”

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden: Killing of Al-Qaida Leader Is Long-Sought “Justice”

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Monday that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings